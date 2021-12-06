WhatsApp Web 2.2 brings this much-awaited new feature for all users

WhatsApp is now providing a new ability to explore the Sticker Store straight from the web/desktop client, after integrating a new way to make stickers from photographs on WhatsApp Desktop beta.

By tapping the + icon in the sticker tray, you may now access the new Sticker Store.

The Sticker Store has the same sticker packs as your device, but it works a little differently: you can't download a sticker pack, but you may send a specific sticker from one to the chat.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has made a minor change: you can now tap a sticker in a chat to see which sticker pack it belongs to.

This feature is accessible to WhatsApp Desktop beta testers who have downloaded the most recent version, and additional activations are coming soon for everyone.

Source: TECHGIG