WhatsApp Web gets Code Verify browser extension for security

WhatsApp is already among the safest ways to text someone. With its end-to-end encryption on both the mobile app and web versions, accessing someone else's chat history becomes very difficult. But, if you thought this was enough, a WhatsApp web extension called Code Verify has now added a new feature to its WhatsApp web service, making it an even more secure text messaging platform. This new big security update comes in a browser extension in Chrome.

The Code Verify extension claims that it "provides real-time third-party verification that the code running someone's WhatsApp Web hasn't been tampered with." In plain English, this means that the Code Verify extension will add an extra layer of security once you scan the QR code. It will keep you updated in real-time on the security status of your session. In addition, you get real-time indicators to know if you are safe or not.

WhatsApp Web Code Verify is like a traffic light

Managed by Cloudflare, the Code Verify extension will verify the hash code published by the WhatsApp web server and the one actually used in real-time. When someone uses the extension, it automatically compares the code running on WhatsApp Web with code verified by WhatsApp and shared with the Cloudflare server. If there is a mismatch, you are alerted. All of this happens in real-time.

Users will see an indicator pinned to their web browser. It will stay green as long as it is connected and everything is secure. If there is a code mismatch, that means some other extension or app has tampered with your security, and the code verification indicator will turn red. In this case, users can try to log in again or just use the mobile app for added security. If the indicator stays orange, that means some other extension has stopped the WhatsApp web sessions timed out or the Code Verify extension.

If you use WhatsApp Web and are concerned about security, you can download the Code Verify extension in Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. Once you install the Code Verify extension, it will be automatically pinned to Firefox and Edge browsers. Note that Chrome users will have to pin it manually.