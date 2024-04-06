Why action must be taken on deep fakes from secured keys and bio-identification to the anti-deepfake headsets

While deepfakes started as something funny and silly mainly used for memes and entertainment they have come to become a large threat.

Deepfakes have already been used in political false information. When Zelenskyy called for a cease fire but it turned out not to be Zelenskyy. It was a piece of false information. While this had a relatively low impact, The precedent that it sets thats truly scary. Imagine a world where you can't tell who was in a video.

One way to know who is sending the video is to have a key set that signs the video then you can know the keyholder is sending the video.

The problem with that is what happens when someone gets a hold of the key. People get their passwords stolen all the time. Just recently, the SEC got its password stolen and so did people like Bill Gates and Elon Musk all of who got their passwords and had there identities used to promote stolen crypto scams.

Another technique of identification is bio identification. The problem with this is that fingerprints, eye scans and dna calls all be stolen. Worse, unlike a password, they can’t be changed. This can cause huge problems because once a prominent person has there bio identification stolen that information can be sold online and then anyone can replicate or impersonate them.

Yet another option is to use the face for bio-identification. the face this is possible with the anti-deep fake headset, a device confused to deepfake makers. This can allow your face to act like a signature and unlike a fingerprint or a password, it can't be stolen.