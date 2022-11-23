Will Mark Zuckerberg leave Meta in 2023? Find out

Meta (earlier Facebook) clarified that Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO, will not resign next year. The statement comes after a report claimed Zuckerberg would leave the company next year due to investor frustrations with his plans to double on investment in the loss-making metaverse project. Meta also posted a drop in revenue in the last two quarters and hopes the situation to remain unchanged for the next quarter. Meta also cut 13 per cent of jobs globally nearly two weeks ago. Interestingly, Meta's shares were up 1 per cent after The Leak's report.



The Leak first reported news of Mark Zuckerberg's resignation on Tuesday. On the same day, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a tweet that a report about CEO Mark Zuckerberg resigning next year was "false." Check out the tweet below:

$META - Mark Zuckerberg is set to resign next year: theleakhttps://t.co/lFZAfkydsG — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) November 22, 2022





This is false. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) November 22, 2022

The original report cited an "insider source, privy to plans at Meta." It cited a separate report that said investors are unhappy with Zuckerberg's bullish plans for the metaverse. Meta's Reality Lab, working on Zuckerberg's metaverse project, lost $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.



During the earnings call, Zuckerberg defended the project despite criticism, saying: "A lot of people might disagree with this investment. But from what I can tell, I think that this is going to be a very important thing, and I think it would be a mistake for us to not focus on any of these areas, which I think are going to be fundamentally important to the future".



He further added that Reality Labs' operating losses in 2023 would grow significantly year-over-year. However, beyond 2023, the division is expected to generate revenue.



