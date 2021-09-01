Windows 11 to Roll out for All on October 5; You won't get these features

The Microsoft Windows 11 release date has been officially announced. According to the company, the Windows 11 release date is October 5. Windows 11 comes with a host of updates and changes including a completely new layout, Snap Layouts, Teams Chat, and much more. But one of the coolest features in Windows 11 won't be part of the October 5 release. When the operating system was first announced, Microsoft said that Windows 11 will have support for Android apps through the Amazon Appstore. However, Android app support was not available in the original previews. Now, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 Android app support will not be available on its October 5 release.



Microsoft revealed the latest development in a blog post. He announced the Windows 11 release date and confirmed the features to be included. Unfortunately, Windows 11 Android app compatibility isn't one of those features. The announcement post stated that the feature will be coming to Windows Insiders in the "next few months," which does not reveal an exact release date. Microsoft used the same terminology when it first announced the feature at the launch of Windows 11. On the other hand, the company has noted several times that it will offer Android application support to Windows 11 users later this year. However, he has not announced any details yet.

Microsoft is going all-inclusive with a new design for Windows 11. The latest operating system comes with a clean design that features rounded corners with a centred start menu and taskbar. However, if you want, you can customize the latter to appear on the usual left side. Also, Windows 11 is moving to look more like macOS in terms of appearance. While widgets have been around for a while, they can now be accessed directly from the taskbar. Also, you can customize them with whatever you want.

Microsoft wants to take on Facetime and other video conferencing apps that are used for non-work purposes. Therefore, the company is integrating Microsoft Teams with Windows 11 in an attempt to offer a comprehensive messaging and video calling solution for users. You can now access Teams directly from the Windows 11 taskbar. Windows 11 also includes two new features for a better multitasking experience. It comes with Snap Groups and Snaps Layouts, which is a collection of apps that you are using simultaneously and found on the taskbar. This can be activated or minimized at the same time to facilitate multitasking. Now you can also connect and disconnect an extended monitor without problems.