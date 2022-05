World Password Day 2022 - Tyler Moffitt, Sr. Security Analyst at OpenText Security Solutions shares best password security practices

Intel created World Password Day — the first Thursday of May(May 5) — to address the critical need for solid passwords. It's simple,really. We bring to you the easy way to create and store passwords and theparameters needed.



In recognition of World Password Day 2022, here are a few bestpassword security practices shared by Tyler Moffitt, Sr. Security Analyst at OpenTextSecurity Solutions to help protect your accounts from getting hacked.





Ineffectiveness of 8-characterpasswords ♦ It doesn't matter how randomized your password is or if it includes acapital/special character. What matters is length. The longer your password is,the stronger it will be. ♦ Passwords need to be as long as possible: The parameters people have of8-characters minimum is terrible because you can crack such passwords easily. ♦ Graphic cards are evolving and becoming better. ♦ Ex) The 2080ti graphic card (1 generation old! ) costs about $1000 percard. So if you buy 4 of them, that's a $4000 investment from a criminal, andyou put them together in a password cracking rig, you can crack 15-characters in15 hours using Hashcat



Support for PKZIP Master Key added to #hashcat with an insane guessing rate of 22.7 ZettaHash/s on a single RTX 2080Ti. All passwords up to length 15 in less than 15 hours with only 4 GPUs! Excellent contribution from @s3inlc and @EU_ScienceHub https://t.co/kVUDBrQWM3 pic.twitter.com/iqVoszaqEi — hashcat (@hashcat) May 17, 2019