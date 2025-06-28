World Social Media Day 2025: Top 5 Games That Are Social Media-Approved

“Is it even social media-approved?” That’s the question we all ask these days before trying anything new, whether it’s a restaurant, a movie or even a new outfit. Social Media’s got this crazy power to shape what’s hot and what’s not. As we roll into World Social Media Day on June 30th, it’s the perfect time to check out how it’s totally transformed gaming, especially for classic games that have been around forever.

These old-school favorites aren’t just going digital; they’re getting a full-on revival thanks to platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and more. Social media has turned them into a global hangout spot where players swap strategies, show off wins, etc. So, let’s take a look at the top five games that are absolutely crushing it online this World Social Media Day.

1. Ludo on Zupee: The Cult Classic Goes Viral

Ludo’s that game you’ve played at every family gathering but the digital versions on online skill-based platforms like Zupee have kicked it up a notch. It keeps all the nostalgia while adding slick features that reward skill over chance. Matches zip by in 8-10 minutes - perfect for a quick break - and the vibrant interface is made for sharing. Users are all over social media, posting their winning streaks, funny moments and clever moves. It’s Ludo, but make it 2025, and the online buzz is unreal.

2. Sudoku: The Brain Teaser That’s Still a Hit

Sudoku’s come a long way from newspaper grids, now it’s got millions of mobile players hooked. No pens, no paper, just endless puzzles right on your phone. Social media has been a real game-changer here (pun intended). People love sharing their solving tricks, completed puzzles, and hot tips. The clean, simple app designs make it super shareable, whether you’re bragging about a tough win or dropping a mini tutorial. It’s brainy fun that’s never out of style.

3. Carrom: From South Asia to the World

Was there ever a summer vacation that went by without a game of Carrom? The beloved South Asian classic is making rounds across the globe now, thanks to the growing popularity of its digitized versions over social media. What started as simple videos of millennials enjoying their favourite childhood game on their smartphones and laptops, soon catapulted the game to become a global fad. The thrill of bagging the ‘Queen’ was, and still is, unmatched!

4. Checkers: Simple, Fun, and Totally Shareable

Checkers proves you don’t need fancy rules to make a splash. Online, it’s all about flexibility. Play real-time or take turns whenever you’ve got a minute. That ease makes it a social media star, with players posting about rivalries, strategies and quick wins. Mobile apps let you challenge friends or strangers with a tap and its straightforward vibe is perfect for a fast, fun share. Classic? Yes. Boring? Never.

5. Chess: Mad Skills Meet Mad Thrill

For the brainiacs around the world, there’s probably no game better than chess. From Indian origins to Russian dominance and being used as a tool to assert dominance during the Cold War - the game has seen it all. The traditional version of the board game had its limitations - it required two players, seated across from each other, for matches that could last hours, if not days. Modern, digitized chess does away with these challenges. You can play from anywhere, at any time, which is what made the digital versions an instant hit. Social media took the craze further, with players uploading videos on YouTube and Instagram, and even live streaming the matches.

Why These Games Are Taking Over Social Media

Wondering what’s the deal? It’s all about nostalgia, easy access, and that community feel. and Instagram’s visual vibes make these games perfect for sharing gameplay clips, strategy breakdowns and player connections. This World Social Media Day, it’s clear these classics aren’t just surviving; they’re thriving with the advent of online skill-based platforms like Zupee, and social media is the stage they were born to shine on.



