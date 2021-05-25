WWDC 2021: What To Expect and How To Watch Live

WWDC 2021: The Cupertino based firm Apple has announced its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event. The five-day event will begin on June 7 at 10.30 p.m. IST (10 a.m. M. PDT) and will end on June 11. Apple will announce its latest "software and technologies" during the event's keynote address and allow developers to attend virtual sessions and touch with Apple engineers. During the keynote, the Cupertino giant is expected to announce next-generation software such as iPadOS 15, iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.

WWDC 2021: Live Stream Timing Details

Emails were sent with details for the WWDC 2021 conference confirming that the conference will begin on June 7 and be held entirely online due to the current health crisis. The keynote address of WWDC 2021 will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST (10 a.m. PDT) on June 7, in which Apple will reveal next-generation software for its products and, speculatively, also a new MacBook Pro. The entire event will air Live on Apple.com, YouTube, and the Apple TV app for Apple TV users. Like last year, there is no fee for WWDC 2021 participants.

Apart from this, during the five-day event, Apple will host more than 200 in-depth sessions for developers will allow them to create applications for the Apple ecosystem. In addition, developers will also have the opportunity to connect with over 1,000 Apple engineers on Apple Developer Forums and receive personalized guidance on implementing Apple technologies, UI design principles, in-app application management. Store and much more. One can find all details about the WWDC 2021 sessions on this dedicated page.

WWDC 2021: What to Expect

As mentioned, the keynote will likely see Apple detailing features on next-gen software like iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and hopefully watchOS 8. iOS 15 is said to feature notification updates, and iPadOS 15 is reported to come with a redesigned home screen.