X Global Outage: Elon Musk’s social media platform is not working

Social media platforms X and X Pro faced outages globally on Thursday, as per the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which observed a sudden spike in reports.

Thousands of X (formerly Twitter) users have reported outages, and web users see welcome messages in their feeds.



‘Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now,” the message reads.

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said, “Waiting for posts.”

More than 47,000 US users faced access issues with the X and X Pro, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including users.

X has seen multiple outages since the acquisition by Elon Musk and subsequent mass layoffs. Musk changed Twitter’s name to X, changed some content rules, and lost over half of its advertising revenue.







