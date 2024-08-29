X to Introduce Video Conferencing Feature: What to Expect

Elon Musk's media platform, X, is preparing to roll out a new video conferencing tool, potentially positioning itself as a competitor to established platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. This feature is designed to significantly enhance how users connect and collaborate on X, marking a major step forward for the platform.

The development of this video conferencing tool was recently highlighted by X employee Chris Park. He shared that the tool has already undergone internal testing and received positive feedback from the team. Park indicated that the new feature shows great potential, comparing it to existing options like Google Hangouts, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. He hinted at future enhancements, such as the ability to pin specific speakers during a call and improved notifications to alert users when someone joins or leaves a meeting.

In his post on X, Park expressed excitement about the tool's development, noting that it is already emerging as a strong competitor in the video conferencing space. He shared feedback from the internal testing, suggesting that the team is improving visibility for participant notifications and creating a more stable main panel to minimize the need for users to switch back and forth between different participants' needs. Elon Musk responded to Park's Post with a fire emoji, signalling his approval of the new tool, although he did not provide any official confirmation or additional details.

App researcher P4mui offered insights into how the new video conferencing feature might function. According to a demonstration shared on X, users can start a video call immediately or schedule one for later directly from the iOS app. This feature would align closely with how other major conferencing tools operate. Another researcher, Nima Owji, also revealed that hosts could set unique codes for each meeting, which participants would need to enter to join.

X currently offers live video streaming through its Spaces feature, and it's possible that the new video conferencing tool could integrate aspects of Google Meet's meeting transitions or Zoom's-style streaming capabilities. This indicates that X is taking serious steps to expand its functionality, aiming to become a significant player in the video conferencing market.