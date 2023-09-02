X to share the subscriber email list with creators soon

After recently announcing the new audio and video calling support feature for X (formerly Twitter), the platform is now working on a specific feature for creators that will give them the freedom to leave the platform whenever they want without losing their subscribers. While most social media platforms add features with higher engagement in mind, X is doing the opposite here. This new feature will allow those users who subscribe to a creator to choose to share their email account to enable them to contact and communicate even when they are not using the platform. The company's owner, Elon Musk, said he will let them know they are not trapped on the platform.



Elon Musk responded to a post highlighting this new feature: "It's vital that creators be able to leave our platform at any time and take their subscribers with them. We want to give peace of mind to creators that they're not trapped here if they build a large audience".

The original poster, an X account dedicated to posting news and developments around the platform, initially said, "X is working on adding an option to share your email when you Subscribe to a creator. This could be for a newsletter function and/or to allow creators to easily take their email list with them to other platforms, as Elon has previously promised".

X to share the subscriber email list with creators

Nowadays, creators want their followers to stay connected with them across multiple platforms as it allows them to easily communicate with them and offers them the security that if their account is compromised, they can still keep their followers with them on a different platform and start over.

This new feature for sharing subscriber email lists with creators further assures them that they can leave the platform anytime without losing any of their core members. But most importantly, it also tells them they don't need to divide their attention across multiple platforms for fear of losing subscribers. The move could be an attempt to convince the creators to be exclusive to X.