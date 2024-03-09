X Video Streaming App Coming Soon to Smart TVs; Details

Elon Musk's platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is gearing up to introduce a TV app that will allow viewers to enjoy long-form videos on Smart TVs. Musk confirmed the development of the platform, hinting at a potential competition with YouTube. According to Fortune, the app is slated to debut on Amazon and Samsung TVs, possibly as soon as next week, with a user interface reminiscent of YouTube TV.

Musk emphasized the goal of providing users with a comfortable viewing experience on their large screens, positioning the move as part of X's broader strategy to attract advertisers and content creators. He also noted that users can currently leverage Apple AirPlay to stream videos from their phones to their TVs.

In addition to taking on YouTube, X has ambitions to challenge platforms like Twitch, Signal, and Reddit in the future. This strategic shift follows X's rebranding from Twitter and its aspiration to become an "everything" app, encompassing various functionalities such as calling, banking, shopping, and now, video streaming.



The platform is also making significant enhancements to video content, including infinite scrolling on the immersive player and experimentation with podcast tools. Furthermore, X recently introduced an Articles feature, allowing users to create long-form written content with formatting options like bold, italic, and bullet points, alongside the ability to embed multimedia elements. This feature is available globally to Premium+ users and Verified Organisations, further expanding X's multifaceted offerings.