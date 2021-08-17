Xbox Series X is getting a new 4K dashboard with a higher resolution

Microsoft is starting to test a new 4K board for Xbox Series X. Xbox Insiders members in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings will have access to the increased resolution for the Xbox Dashboard later today, designed to enhance UI elements for 4K displays.



Microsoft's Xbox test team says, "This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability."

Until this new 4K dashboard, Xbox Series X consoles had been running dashboard UI elements at 1080p. Native 4K elements for the home, guide and other parts of the dash will greatly enhance the look of the Xbox Series X on 4K TVs.

It is not yet clear if HDR will also be supported as part of this new resolution increase, and if the Xbox Series S will see improvements in its board resolution as well. The smaller Xbox Series S can technically produce at 4K, so this console may see improvements on the board as well.

These new changes to the Xbox dashboard come just days after Microsoft also began testing a new night mode for various Xbox consoles. The new night mode allows Xbox owners to dim their screens, the brightness of the controller's LED, and even the Xbox's power button. Both the 4K control panel and night mode should start rolling out to all Xbox Series X consoles later this year.