XGIMI Launches AURA, its Global 4K Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector Worldwide

Award winning projector brand XGIMI launches a smashing new entrant in the ultra-short throw projector segment called AURA. Aura is a 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector that comes with the best features and specification and a great price point for consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment to another level. AURA would soon be available for pre-booking.



Says Sushil Motwani, Official Indian Representative for XGIMI, "The Indian consumer wants to expand their horizons, literally and metaphorically speaking, as far as home entertainment is concerned. AURA meets their brief perfectly because at a great price point compared to the other brands in the market, it packs in the punch of a global entertainer. Among its best features is the dazzling 4K/UHD/HDR 10 support for Ultra Brightness. It boasts premium sound courtesy inbuilt Harmon Kardon speakers. It is powered with the latest Android 10 TV, which as you can say, is better than the latest Smart TVs. The projector offers larger-than-life, immersive home entertainment and can reach 150 inches of screen size by keeping it just a few inches away from the wall. Ambient Light Rejection Screens (ALR) can be additionally bought with the AURA which will help to provide the best picture quality under bright ambient lights or outdoors."

This is not all, to protect the eyesight of the viewer, the light source in the AURA will become dark whenever someone gets close to it. It also has rich interfaces that support the connection to TV boxes, Xbox, Blu-ray player, PlayStation game console, for Nintendo switch and other smart devices.

The AURA will be ready to ship in November 2021 and pre-bookings can be done on https://xgimiindia.com/

In India, ahead of Diwali, those looking to upgrade home entertainment, can pre-book AURA, it will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 3, 50,000/- (all inclusive) for a limited period. The original MRP for AURA is Rs. 4, 00,000/-(All Inclusive). The demo units are available at XGIMI's exclusive experience center in Mumbai and will be available very soon in other major metropolitan cities like Bangalore, Pune and Delhi.

Detailed Product Specifications:

Display: Product classification: Laser TV Display technique: DLP Display chip: 0.47" DMD Throw ratio: 0.233 Luminance: 2400 ANSI Lumens

Contrast: Standard resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K) Compatible resolution: 2K/4K

Audio: Speaker: Tweeters and 2 Woofers by Harman Kardon at 15W each for crisp highs, dynamic midranges, and surprising bass DTS-HD: Yes DTS Studio Sound: Yes Dolby Audio: Yes

Projection: Keystone: 8-points keystone correction Vertical: ±40 Degree, Horizontal: ±40 Degree

Function: STR: Yes Low latency: Yes MEMC: Yes Eye protection: Yes 3D Support: Yes

System: CPU: MT9629 GPU: Mali-G52 RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB System: Android 10 TV Wireless connection: Chromecast built-in

Electrical: Noise Level : < 32dB Power: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz

Ports: Input ports: AC x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 3, USB 2.0 x 3, LAN x 1 Output port: Mini USB (Debug) x1, Headphone x 1, OPTICAL x 1

Wi-Fi: Dual-band 2.4/5GHz, 802.11a/b/g/n Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 Weight & Dimensions: 606*401*139.5mm, 11.0kg (device only)

What do you get inside the box? 1 XGIMI Aura 1 Power Cord 1 Remote Control (with Google Assistant) 1 User Manual



