Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i goes on sale today; Find details

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge go on sale from January 12, that is today. Xiaomi's first smartphone launch for 2022 left us impressed with the 120W charging technology (on HyperCharge only) the phone has left us mesmerized with its charging speeds. At present, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the fastest-charging smartphone sold in India.



Prices for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge begins at ₹ 26,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM variant costs ₹ 28,999. Both models come with the 120W charging adapter in the box. The regular Xiaomi 11i with a powerful 5000mAh battery and a slower 67W wired charging solution begins at ₹ 24,999 for the 6GB variant and goes up to ₹ 26,999 for the 8GB variant.



If you are planning to buy the HyperCharge variant, here are some things to consider before purchasing.



Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Things to consider before you buy



- The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a smaller 4500 mAh battery compared to the 5000 mAh battery of the Xiaomi 11i. However, the battery gets the most sophisticated technologies to achieve faster-charging speeds.



- Although Xiaomi claims a full charge time of 15 minutes, you should bear in mind that it depends on external factors such as ambient temperature. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge sample piece takes up to 17 minutes to go from 16 to 100 percent. Also, you need to enable Boost charging mode to get fast speeds of 120W.



- Both Xiaomi 11i models run on MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, but the underlying Android version is Android 11. Xiaomi India does not specify when an Android 12 update will arrive on the phone, but there is an MIUI 13 update on the cards as soon as the global variant is activated.

- The Dimensity 920 chip makes its debut in India with the Xiaomi 11i series. So far the phone seems to offer the same performance levels as the Snapdragon 778G chipset. Please note that most multiplayer titles such as BGMI and PUBG New State are not optimized for this chip and therefore only run on medium graphics. There is also support for 5G networks with 8 5G bands.



- Both the Xiaomi 11i variant are offered a 108MP main camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Initial tests reveal that the 2 MP macro camera is not at the same levels as the previous 5 MP macro cameras on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The phone also has a dedicated dual speaker setup.