Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched: Availability, Price and Specifications

After multiple leaks and rumours, Xiaomi has finally brought the Pad 6 to the market. The Pad 6 is the company's second attempt to offer a productive tablet after the Pad 5. The tablet has keyboard support and a smart pen, like its predecessor, the Pad 5. There is a slight improvement in the design and in the Pad processor. 6. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870, which is a bit dated but an upgrade from the Pad 6's Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. Also, buyers get two different variants to choose from, including the 6GB and 8GB variants; it comes in 128 and 256 GB storage variants, respectively.



The tablet was launched in China a couple of months ago. Xiaomi had introduced the Pad 6 Pro alongside the Pad 6, but in India, the pro version has not yet been launched.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 features a stunning 11-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 550 nits. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor powers the tablet and packs a substantial 8840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The other specifications the Xiaomi Pad 6, has a 13MP main camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera for capturing photos and videos. It runs on MIUI 14 software, which is based on Android 13. In China, the Xiaomi Pad 6 launched with a number of accessories, including a custom keyboard and stylus for the Pad 6. These accessories are also expected to be introduced in India. , as hinted at by Xiaomi's India advertising reel.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out with its sleek and lightweight design, made from durable metal that is remarkably thin at just 6.51mm thick and weighs just 490g. One notable feature is its compatibility with Xiaomi's second-generation smart stylus. Furthermore, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce the affordable Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earbuds alongside the Pad 6.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Availability and Price

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced interestingly at Rs 26,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8 GB + 456 GB variant. However, if you have an ICICI bank card, you can get a discount of Rs 3000 on the device. As for the accessories, the keyboard is priced at Rs 4,999, the smartpen is priced at Rs 5,999, and the case can be purchased for just Rs 1,499.