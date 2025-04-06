Young females at higher social anxiety risk due to excessive smartphone use: Study

New Delhi: A team of researchers on Sunday showed that young females are more likely to experience higher social anxiety due to excessive smartphone use than other genders.

The study, presented at the ‘European Psychiatric Association Congress 2025’ in Madrid, Spain, revealed that gender plays a significant role in excessive and problematic (psychological or behavioural dependence)1 smartphone use, with young females more likely to experience higher social anxiety than other genders.

In the study, it was also found that gender was significantly linked to the amount of time spent using smartphones and the fear of being judged negatively by others online.

"These results point to serious differences between genders in that females are much more likely to suffer mental ill health at the hands of a smartphone,” said lead investigator Dr Csibi Sandor, George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Romania.

The study also revealed the influence of social interactivity, low emotional understanding and variations in perceived social support that could be caused by problematic smartphone use.

“It is important that these areas are further researched so we can work to build our understanding of these behaviour differences between genders and what methods need to be put in place to support these individuals,” said Sandor.

The study involved 400 young adults (average age 25.9), 104 men, 293 women and three of another gender.

Study co-author Neha Pirwani from Eotvos Lorand University, Hungary, added that “our findings add to previous studies showing that females can face increased suffering and, therefore, need additional attention, guidance and help compared with other genders, to identify problematic smartphone use and what this may lead to.

“Our continued work to further understand the causes and effects of this is key to addressing these issues amongst the younger generation,” she mentioned.

"Nearly 100 per cent of Generation Z own and use a smartphone.

“There is already evidence from a variety of cross-sectional, longitudinal and empirical studies implicating smartphone and social media use being factors in the increase in mental distress, self-injurious behaviour and suicidality among this age group,” said Professor Geert Dom, EPA President.

This is an area that must be given further attention so that any detrimental areas can be addressed quickly, Dom added.