YouTube launches first-ever personalised 2025 Recap in India

As the year winds down, YouTube is joining the global trend of reflective digital storytelling with the launch of its first-ever YouTube Recap for the main platform. The feature, which went live in North America on December 2, is now expanding to India, giving millions of users a personalised look back at their 2025 viewing journey.

YouTube Music users may already be familiar with the Recap experience, but this marks the debut of a similar offering for the main YouTube app. Designed to mirror the popularity of features like Spotify Wrapped, the new Recap transforms an entire year of watch history into an engaging, interactive story. “YouTube Recap uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history,” the company said, adding that the idea was fine-tuned through nine testing rounds and more than 50 design concepts.

How to View Your 2025 YouTube Recap

Accessing the feature is simple. Open the YouTube app on Android, iPhone, or a desktop browser, sign in, and head to the ‘You’ tab on the homepage. A banner titled ‘Your Recap is here’ will appear for most users. If not, the recap can be viewed directly at youtube.com/Recap.

Once inside, users can browse up to a dozen interactive cards tailored to their watching habits. These cards showcase top channels, preferred genres, and even a visual breakdown of how interests shifted over the months. Whether you spent the year immersed in cricket replays, late-night comedy, DIY tutorials, or endless cooking videos, the Recap puts it all into perspective.

Adding a Playful Twist to Watch History

Beyond statistics, YouTube is leaning into personality-driven storytelling. Each viewer receives a “watch personality” based on their content patterns. Users might find themselves dubbed ‘The Sunshiner,’ known for upbeat content choices, or ‘The Wonder Seeker, ‘defined by constant exploration of new topics. Others may fall into rare categories like ‘The Philosopher’ or ‘The Dreamer,’ reflecting deeper, more contemplative viewing habits.

For those who also stream music, the Recap blends data from both YouTube and YouTube Music to reveal Top Artists and Songs of 2025, offering a holistic snapshot of personal media consumption.

Reflecting Broader Digital Trends

In addition to individual summaries, YouTube is unveiling platform-wide charts listing the year’s most influential creators, popular songs, and trending podcasts. These lists are expected to spark high engagement as viewers compare their personal tastes with global trends.

The introduction of the Recap comes as YouTube aims to strengthen user connection by turning passive viewing into a reflective, shareable experience. The company hopes this deeper sense of personalization will make the platform feel more relevant and relatable, particularly as users spend billions of hours on the site each day.

With the rollout continuing across India, users can expect to see their personalised Recap appear any moment. Whether your 2025 was filled with learning new skills, catching up on gadget reviews, or exploring random facts at 2 AM, YouTube is ready to show you exactly what your year looked like—one video at a time.



