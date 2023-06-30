YouTube redesigns its YouTube Music app globally

YouTube has updated its YouTube Music app, removing the Next Track button and adding a permanent Cast button to improve the user experience for Chromecast-enabled devices. Users can now navigate tracks by swiping left or right. The updates are rolling out globally.

YouTube has implemented updates to improve the user experience and prioritize user preferences when changing YouTube Music. As part of this effort, a recent update was introduced, featuring a slight redesign of the YouTube Music app's miniplayer.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the YouTube Music app underwent a minor update that modifies how users can navigate the app to skip tracks and stream music to Chromecast-enabled devices.

According to the report, the YouTube Music app's mini player was updated to include a permanent Cast button, resulting in removing the Next Track button. As a result, the miniplayer now shows only the Cast button followed by the Play/Pause button. Additionally, the top right corner, which previously housed the Cast button, has been removed, resulting in a cleaner look for the entire top right corner of the app.

There has been a notable change to the track navigation method within the YouTube Music app since the Next Track button was removed. Users can now use a new gesture by swiping left or right to skip to the next track or preview previous tracks.

Recent updates implemented by Google indicate an apparent effort to improve the streaming experience for users on Chromecast-enabled devices. However, it's worth noting that removing the next track button in favour of swipe gestures brings more convenience to track navigation. However, for frequent users of the YouTube Music app, it may take a short adjustment period to get used to these changes, as muscle memory may need to be reprogrammed to take full advantage of the new features.

According to the report, Google has started a widespread rollout of the updated YouTube Music app, making it accessible to users worldwide. It's important to mention that these changes started appearing for certain people almost a month ago and are now available to a broader audience.



