Live
- Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys
- Centre constitutes 16th Finance Commission with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman
- Imran Khan's assets increased by PKR 277 million in past five years
- NIA records 94.70% conviction rate in 2023; intensifies crackdown on IS, terror-gangster nexus
- Grand New Year celebrations at FNCC
- United Cup: Dominant Djokovic beats Zhang to make winning start to season
- ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of XPoSat on Jan 1
- Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December
- Will free people of Andhra from atrocious rule in 100 days: Chandrababu
- Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister killed in Israeli airstrike
Just In
Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys
As food orders surged on New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared images of the "war room" at the company headquarters.
As food orders surged on New Year's Eve, As food orders surged on New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared images of the "war room" at the company headquarters.
Zomato executives and other team members were seen ready with cans of coke and food for the massive traffic on Zomato on December 31.
Goyal tweeted: “3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across @zomato and @letsblinkit are serving India today. Thank you for helping the nation celebrate.”
He added that 8,422 orders were placed at 8:06 p.m. - that’s 140 orders every second. “Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order,” Goyal posted. CEO Deepinder Goyal shared images of the "war room" at the company headquarters.
Zomato executives and other team members were seen ready with cans of coke and food for the massive traffic on Zomato on December 31.
Goyal tweeted: “3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across @zomato and @letsblinkit are serving India today. Thank you for helping the nation celebrate.”
He added that 8,422 orders were placed at 8:06 p.m. - that’s 140 orders every second. “Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order,” Goyal posted.