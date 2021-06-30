Zoom acquires AI company Kites that develops real-time translation

Zoom has announced that it is acquiring an Artificial Intelligence company known as Kites (short for Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions). Kites have worked on creating real-time translation and transcription software. Zoom claims the acquisition is a move to help you make it easier to communicate with people who speak various languages and who are looking to add translation capabilities to your video conferencing app.

According to its site, Kites started at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. Its technology was initially developed to act as a classroom translation for students who needed help understanding the English or German taught by their teachers.



Zoom already has real-time transcripts, but it is limited to English speakers. Zoom also clarifies that its current live transcription feature may not meet specific accuracy requirements on a support page. The company says it is considering opening a research centre in Germany, where the Kites team will be staying.



