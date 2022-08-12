10 AP, Telangana officers to be awarded HM's Medal for 2022 Excellence in Investigation

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2022 was awarded to 151 Police personnel across the country and out of those 10 were presented to officers belonging to the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on Friday.

Among those receiving the awards, 15 are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, and eight each from Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police and West Bengal Police other states, and Union Territory organisations. The awardees also include 28 women police officers.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such Excellence in Investigation. It is announced every year on the 12th of August. The medal is given on the grounds of excellence in an investigation to the members of Central Investigation Agencies, states or UTs Police Force in recognition of the outstanding service in the investigation.