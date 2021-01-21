10 per cent reservation for weaker sections: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state. The CM said that orders in this regard will be issued after a high-level meeting in two or three days.

The CM said that there is a need to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS in education and jobs and added that the existing reservations for different sections of society will be continued.

"The government decided to implement a 10 per cent reservation for EWS. There is already an existing reservation of 50 per cent for the weaker sections and coupled with EWS, the total reservations would go up to 60 per cent," the Chief Minister said.