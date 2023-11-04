100 Congress leaders join BRS in Ibrahimpatnam

As many as 100 Congress youth leaders from Raipol village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal joined under the leadership of Ibrahimpatnam youth leader Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar Reddy.

A total of 40 BRS party leaders joined the BRS party from Arutla village in Manchal mandal along with senior leaders of the Congress party Chindam Jangaiah, Chindam Srisailam, Nukam Tulsi Mudhiraj, Balaraj Mudiraj and others under the leadership of Shri Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar ReddyJoined.

Also, 30 youths from Kongarakalan joined BRS party from BJP and Congress parties in the presence of state leaders Shri Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar Reddy