100 injured as spectators’ gallery collapses

Suryapet: Tragedy struck just before the start of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship as the iron gallery collapsed resulting in injuries to over 100 spectators. The accident took place at the SP Office Grounds in Suryapet where a large crowd had gathered to watch the inaugural ceremony of the 47th National Junior Kabaddi tournament.

Suddenly, a stand on which many people were seated collapsed just six minutes after the championship inaugural function had begun.

The 20-feet high and 240-feet wide iron gallery collapsed and people in the gallery were seen falling in a wave like motion. The incident took place as the spectators stood up for the National Anthem. Many were caught under the iron gallery resulting in injuries to over 100 people. There was utter chaos and the stadium reverberated with cries and shouts.

The officials, including the revenue officials and police who were present at the stadium reacted immediately and rescue operations were taken up. The injured were shifted to area hospital in whichever vehicle was available. 108 Ambulances were rushed to the spot.

Preliminary reports said that three galleries were erected with 90 tonnes of iron and 60 tonnes of wood and were meant to accommodate 5,000 spectators in each gallery. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Minister Jagadish Reddy speaking to The Hans India said it was an unfortunate incident and assured that the best of the treatment would be provided to the injured. He said IMA doctors of Suryapet had also joined the medical staff in the area hospital to provide medical care.

The 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship was scheduled to be played from March 22 and 25 with future stars of Indian kabaddi battling it out in India's premier junior inter-state kabaddi championship.

Defending champions Sports Authority of India (SAI) were set to take on Bihar in the opening match in the Boys category while Haryana were to lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir in the inaugural match in the Girls category.

Over 1,500 participants from 29 states are participating in the Kabaddi championship. For the first time, Sikkim is taking part in a national-level event. The matches are being conducted on synthetic mats in the league-cum-knockout format under floodlights on all four days.