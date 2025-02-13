1,000 saplings planted on ‘Vriksharchana’

Hyderabad: Marking the upcoming birthday of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Green India Challenge initiated a special plantation drive called Vriksharchana and responding to this call, Kadiyam nursery farmers organised a grand event, planting 1,000 saplings to commemorate the occasion.

Former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar actively participated in the plantation drive alongside the farmers. Santosh Kumar commended the initiative, stating that Paluri Nani, a dedicated nursery farmer from Kadiyam, led this noble effort in honour of KCR, a visionary leader, a true friend of farmers, and a champion of greenery. He lauded the farmers for their heartfelt tribute and their unwavering commitment to afforestation.

"From the days of the Telangana movement, KCR has always emphasised unity and collective progress. Today’s gathering and enthusiasm among the farmers are a testament to that very spirit. I sincerely thank all the farmers for their love and respect towards KCR garu.

Your dedication to planting trees and protecting the environment is truly commendable," said Santosh.