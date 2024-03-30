'10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district

Nagarkurnool : DEO Govindarajulu said that the 10th class annual examinations which started from 18th of this month ended on Saturday. A total of 10528 students studying in 250 schools in the district wrote the examinations in 59 examination centers set up across the district.





The DEO said that the 10 exams were conducted without any problems in the district from the beginning to the end. 10503 students appeared for the social exam on Saturday, the last day of the 10th class exams. 25 students were absent. The DEO said that the examinations ended peacefully. He thanked the chief superintendents, departmental officials, officials who participated in 10 examinations, police and medical health department staff and the parents of the students who conducted the examinations without any problems in all the examination centers as per the orders of the district collector. As the exams were over, the students left the exam center for their homes.

