1.12 lakh apply for UG courses on DOST -2020

Hyderabad: As many as 1,12,870 students have applied for undergraduate courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST), Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCH) informed on Sunday.



TSCG Vice-Chairman, Prof R Limbadri said that out of total applied candidates, 29,344 (26 per cent) have to exercise web options. The last date for the registration on DOST phase-I is September 7, for web options, it is September 8.

He said students who have qualified from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and from qualified Class 12 from other boards can register and give web options within the last dates specified for the phase-I.

Further, students who have given their web options are asked to revisit the DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in and review their web options making the best choices available for them in different courses and colleges.

In case, the applicants face any problem, they can contact any of the 105 helpline centers, he added. Students can resolve their problems through online mode visiting DOST Online Grievance at https://dost.cgg.gov.in/grievance.do, and also can send their grievance to the WhatsApp number -7901002200 and using Twitter at https://twitter.com/dost_telangana and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dost.telangana.

The applicants can also reach the DOST via its YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/dost_telangana, he said.