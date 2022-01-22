12 held for gambling in Hyderabad, Rs 9.02 lakh seized

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police arrested 12 persons who were found gambling at a house in Gachibowli on Friday evening. The police seized Rs 9.02 lakh and playing cards were seized from them.

The police who acted on a tip off raided a flat in an apartment at Greenland colony in Gachibowli. They found a person Kakarla Marka Reddy organizing a three-card game by inviting participants. He had booked a flat in the apartment by paying Rs 6,000 a day for the gambling.

"MarkaReddy collected a commission from the participants for each game. He invited businessmen to participate in the gambling," police said.

The police handed over the arrested persons to the Gachibowli police for further action.