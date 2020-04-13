1,270 vehicles seized, 185 booked for violating lockdown rules in Rangareddy district

Amidst the increase of Coronavirus positive cases, the violators breaking the lockdown rules are also on the rise neglecting the police warning of not to come out of the houses unnecessarily.

During the lockdown period from March 23rd to April 11th, the police have set up 18 check post across Rangareddy district and continuously conducting the vehicle checks.

According to the sources, the police have seized nearly 1,270 vehicles under 23 PS in RR district limits, which includes 70 per cent bikes, 13 per cent three-wheelers, and 17 per cent cars.

Once the lockdown ends, the police will produce the seized vehicles before the court, and the owners have to collect them after paying the fine imposed by the court.

On the other side, the police are also serious on the people who break lockdown rules. So far, the police have booked cases on 185 violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1987, Section 188 of IPC, and Disaster Management Act. In these cases, the court may sentence the accused for two years jail along with imposing fines.