129th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Veeramata Chakali Ailamma, the Pioneer of the First Land Struggle

Gadwal: The 129th birth anniversary of Veeramata Chakali Ailamma, a key figure in Telangana's peasant revolt, was grandly celebrated under the leadership of the All-Party Committee in Aija town, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

During the event, speakers highlighted how Ailamma, between 1940-44, raised the red flag against the atrocities of Deshmukhs and Razakars in Visnoor. Ailamma stood at the forefront of challenging the oppressive custom where upper-caste women demanded that women from backward castes (BCs) address them as "Dora" (lord). Ailamma refused to comply with these degrading customs and confronted the oppressive practices head-on.

The atrocities committed by the upper castes, along with their accomplices, were aimed at further suppressing backward caste communities, particularly targeting women. Ailamma fought back against these injustices, famously declaring, "This land is mine, the crop I produce is mine, and no landlord will take it. Only after my death will you take this land and crop." Her words ignited a revolutionary flame in the hearts of Telangana's peasantry, symbolizing resistance against feudal oppression.

The Telangana government, recognizing her pivotal role in the peasant struggle, officially decided in 2022 to observe her birth anniversary, issuing a government order on September 22.

The event in Aija town saw participation from members of the Rajaka community and leaders from various political parties.