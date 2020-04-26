13-year-old boy tests positive coronavirus in Warangal

A 13-year-old boy has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday here at Errabelli village of Velair mandal in the Warangal Urban district.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi said the boy contracted the virus from a 10-year-old girl of Poorigutta locality in Warangal city who tested positive for the coronavirus a few of days back.

After the boy tested positive, district collector Hanumanthu declared Errabelli village as containment zone. Meanwhile, the boy was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The DMHO also ordered a door-to-door survey on Sunday in the village to identify the coronavirus patients.

On the other hand, the total cases in Warangal Urban reached eight including the 13-year-old boy. Meanwhile, the state reported seven positive cases on Saturday. With this, the total number of positive cases in Telangana has gone up to 990 and the total active cases stood at 658.