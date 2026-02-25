14 arrested in Rs 547 cr cyber fraud case

Sathupalli: Police have arrested 14 persons, including a key accused allegedly involved in a Rs 547-crore cyber fraud case, and remanded them to judicial custody, a senior official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Vasundhara Yadav, ACP of Kallur, said the arrests were made in connection with Crime No. 86/2026 registered at Sathupalli Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66-D of the IT Act. The case is stated to be part of a larger cyber crime investigation earlier registered at Banjara Hills police station.

According to police, the prime accused — Udathaneni Vikas Chowdary, Boppana Naga Priya and Adapa Rama Venkata Charan Chowdary alias Charan — allegedly induced the complainant to share his bank account details on the pretext of business opportunities. The complainant reportedly provided account credentials and access, which were later misused to collect and transfer large sums of money obtained through online fraud.

After learning about the alleged involvement of Chowdary in a Rs 547-crore cyber cheating case, the complainant verified his bank accounts and noticed suspicious transactions running into crores of rupees. He subsequently lodged a complaint with Sathupalli police. Acting on reliable information, police apprehended Chowdary and Charan at the RTC bus stand in Sathupalli on February 23. During interrogation, the latter allegedly revealed that he had known Chowdary and Naga Priya since their school days and was persuaded to join their online operations with promises of easy money through investments, cryptocurrency trading, stock market activities, reward points and matrimony schemes operated via Telegram groups.

Police said he allegedly collected bank accounts from other individuals, promising Rs 20,000 per account holder but paying Rs 10,000 along with commissions. Based on his statement, 12 more accused were apprehended at Urban Park on Vemsoor Road in Sathupalli town. All 14 arrested accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Eight other accused are absconding. Efforts are underway to trace them, and further investigation is in progress, the ACP added.