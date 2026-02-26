‘Khadi Skill Development Scheme’ approved

New Delhi: The Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) has formally approved the implementation of the ‘Delhi Khadi Skill Development Scheme’ at its 55th board meeting held at the headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Industries Minister and DKVIB Chairperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The proposal for the scheme had earlier received approval from the Delhi Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Addressing the board, Sirsa described the initiative as a comprehensive empowerment programme aimed at transforming artisans into self-reliant entrepreneurs. He said the scheme integrates skill development, financial support, tool kits and digital market access through an e-catalogue platform. According to him, the initiative is expected to provide dignity, regular income and long-term economic security to more than 16,000 families

across Delhi.

The scheme will be implemented during the financial years 2025–26 and 2026–27 and aims to provide structured skill development training to over 16,000 beneficiaries who have been residents of Delhi for at least five years. It seeks to enhance employability and promote self-employment in the khadi and village industries sector.