Young women key to realising Viksit Bharat 2047: Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that when young women are equipped with skills and confidence, they become powerful contributors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Addressing the 57th Annual Day function of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College for Women, University of Delhi, as chief guest, Gupta placed women’s empowerment at the centre of India’s developmental priorities and called upon students to aim not just for success but for leadership.

The event was attended by Governing Body Chairperson Sudeshna Mazumdar, Principal Neelam Goel, former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Alok A. Dimri, faculty members and students.

In his address, Gupta paid tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, after whom the college is named. He described Mukherjee as a visionary educationist and one of the youngest Vice Chancellors of the University of Calcutta, and said the institution must continue to reflect his ideals. He stressed that education should not only promote academic excellence but also nurture a strong sense of national consciousness, urging students to combine professional competence with integrity and courage.

Linking the students’ academic journey with the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, Gupta said that as India approaches 100 years of Independence, the participation of women in research, governance and innovation will be decisive. He stated that a Viksit Bharat must be both ethically grounded and technologically advanced, and that investing in the leadership and empowerment of young women is essential to achieving that objective.