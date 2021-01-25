14 police personnel from Telangana win Republic day police medals

Fourteen police officials from Telangana state won police medals for the Republic Day. Two of them have been selected for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 for Police Medal for Meritorious service.

Hyderabad additional commissioner of police Sikha Goel and Nizamabad IG Siva Shankar Reddy have been selected for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Rajesh Kumar ( IG intelligence department, Hyderabad), Sharifuddin Siddiqui (Commandant, TSSSP Batallion, Hyderabad), Kandukuri Narsinga Rao (DSP, Nirmal), Suryanarayana (DSP, Hyderabad), Gunja Ramesh (deputy assault commander, Grey Hounds), M Uddav (constable, TSSSP 13th battalion, Mancherial) were selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious service.