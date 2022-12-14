14 take ill due to food poisoning at Tribal Girl's Ashram School

Kothagudem: Around fourteen students of Tribal Girl's Ashram School at Padmatinarsapuram in Julurpad mandal of the district fell sick and suffered vomiting and diarrhea like symptoms late on Monday, due to suspected food poisoning.

According to sources, on Monday night the students finished their dinner and went to their respective rooms to sleep. However, later, around fourteen students started throwing up and complained of diarrhea. As the students informed the staff, they were shifted to Julurupadu Primary Heath Centre for treatment. After receiving treatment, 10 students were sent back to school, while four students were held overnight at the hospital and were given treatment. Medical Officer Dr Sridhar said the condition of all the students was stable and that the incident happened due to food poisoning.

Ashram school headmaster Subadramma informed that around fifty students went to their villages during the weekend and were back to school on Monday. He said of these, fourteen students suffered food poisoning after having their dinner at the school on Monday night.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Deputy Director Rama Devi and Tahsildar Luther Wilson on Tuesday inspected the Ashram School and kitchen room and food. They also interacted with students and listening issues.