15 kg silver worth Rs. 9 lakh stolen at Kondagattu temple in Jagityal district

A theft of two idols was reported at the Kondagattu temple in Jagityal district after the temple staff and priests noticed it and informed the police on Friday morning. The police arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation inside the temple and found that around 15 kg of silver and gold jewelery has been found missing from the famous shrine of Kondagattu Anjanna Temple.



The police found that the three persons have entered the main temple from the Betala temple area at the back side of the main temple. The Dog squad teams deployed at Candidate to find out the thieves while special teams are collecting the finger prints.

Malayala CI reached Kondagattu and started investigating the theft. The details of the stolen silver items include 2 kg silver makara toranam, 5 kg silver frame of Anjaneyaswamy in Ardha Mandapam, four 3 kg silver shetagopas and 5 kg silver sheath of Swami were stolen. It is learned that about 15 kg of silver worth Rs. 9 lakh was stolen.