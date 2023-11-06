  • Menu
150 youths join Congress in Quthbullapur Constituency
Quthbullapur Constituency Congress Party MLA candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy participated in ex Alwyn Employees Atmeeya Sammelan organized by Nizampet

Quthbullapur Constituency Congress Party MLA candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy participated in ex Alwyn Employees Atmeeya Sammelan organized by Nizampet Municipal Corporation Pragati Nagar NTR Park.

150 youths from Bachupalli Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under Nizampet Municipal Corporation of Quthbullapur Constituency joined the Congress Party in the presence of Kuthbullapur Constituency Congress Party MLA candidate Kolan Hanumanth Reddy.













