152 voters get chance for home voting in Mulugu constituency

In the backdrop of assembly elections in Telangana, the Election Commission of India has introduced home voting for disabled and elderly citizens above 80 years of age in the Mulugu constituency. A total of 152 people have applied to exercise their right to vote from their homes, and special election teams have been formed to collect their votes. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure voter privacy during the home voting process.

The details of the schedule for receiving votes from home have been provided to the candidates. Out of 152 home voting voters, 84 have already cast their votes on 20th and 21st November. Those who have not voted yet will be given a second/final chance on 23rd, 24th, and 25th November. Additionally, a Postal Ballot Voting Facilitation Center has been set up for essential service voters who have applied through Form 12D.

The Collector requested that essential service voters use the postal ballot vote arranged in the R&B guest house.







