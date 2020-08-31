16 centres to be set up for POLYCET in Bhadradri dist

Kothagudem: Set up 16 centres at various places across the district for conducting Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET), which will be held on Wednesday (September 2), District Collector Dr MV Reddy informed at a press meet at the Collectorate in Kothagudem on Monday.



He said Kothagudem Polytechnic College Principal B Naga Muni Naik will act as the coordinator of the entrance examination.

Of the 16 centres, eight will be set up in Kothagudem town, five in Bhadrachalam and three in Sathupalli for about 3,484 students, who will appear for the exam. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday and students will be allowed into the examination centre after 10 am and no student will be allowed after 11 am, he said.

The Collector said following Covid-19 guidelines, every student should wear masks and should undergo thermal screening before entering into the exam centres. Students should not bring calculators and other electronic devices into the exam hall. All the examination centres are being sanitised and also 144 section will be implemented at all the centres, he added.