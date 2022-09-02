16 MBA students of SBIT get placements in MNC

Khammam: Around 16 MBA students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) got placements in noted gadget company, informed college chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna). He congratulated the selected students on Friday. Earlier around 53 MBA students had got placement in the MNC. He said that the college is giving the training on communication skills.

College Secretary & Correspondent Dr. G Dhathri, Principal Dr G Raj Kumar, vice principal G Srinivas Rao, academic directors Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, Dr G Subash Chander, Dr D Vikram, G Praveen Kumar and other staff participated in the programme.