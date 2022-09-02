  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

16 MBA students of SBIT get placements in MNC

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna congratulating placement students on Friday in the college at Khammam.
x

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna congratulating placement students on Friday in the college at Khammam.

Highlights

Around 16 MBA students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) got placements in noted gadget company, informed college chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna).

Khammam: Around 16 MBA students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) got placements in noted gadget company, informed college chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna). He congratulated the selected students on Friday. Earlier around 53 MBA students had got placement in the MNC. He said that the college is giving the training on communication skills.

College Secretary & Correspondent Dr. G Dhathri, Principal Dr G Raj Kumar, vice principal G Srinivas Rao, academic directors Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, Dr G Subash Chander, Dr D Vikram, G Praveen Kumar and other staff participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X