16 trauma care centres set up on ORR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development KT Rama Rao informed that the State government has set up 16 trauma care centres and 10 advance life support ambulances at interchanges of Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad.

On the occasion, he appealed to people to spread the word about the life-saving trauma care facility and save lives.

To extend advanced medical emergency care on ORR, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has set up 16 trauma care centres and 10 advanced life support ambulances at ORR interchanges.

"Trauma care facilities on ORR For safety of road users, 16 trauma care centres and 10 advance life support ambulances are provided at interchanges of ORR. For any emergency users may call, Toll free numbers- 1066/1059102. Press SOS button," tweeted HGCL.

When a person contacts these emergency numbers, the ambulance stationed at the nearby location will respond immediately and reach the accident spot.

Shamshabad, Kokapet, Dundigal, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Tukkuguda, Patancheru, Peddamberpet and Bongulur are some of the places where the ambulances are stationed.

Replying to a tweet by the HGCL, "Please spread the word. These Trauma Care centres have been set up to save lives," KTR said in tweet on Sunday.