1,659 Indiramma house beneficiaries get papers
Warangal: The previous (BRS) government, which promised double-bedroom houses to the shelterless, failed, but the Congress is fulfilling the Indiramma Houses dream of the poor, Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said. Distributing Indiramma House sanction proceedings to the beneficiaries on Monday, she said that the Congress Government had sanctioned 3,500 houses to each constituency, providing Rs 5 lakh in monetary assistance. In all, 20 lakh houses will be constructed for the poor.
Konda Surekha said that she distributed Indiramma Houses sanction proceedings to 1,659 beneficiaries in the Warangal East constituency. The other beneficiaries would get sanction proceedings after verification. She urged the beneficiaries to complete their houses as early as possible.
Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani stated that all eligible beneficiaries would receive Indiramma houses, phase-wise. She hailed the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for introducing several welfare and developmental programmes, especially for women. Warragal district collector Satya Sharada said that they have maintained utmost transparency in implementing the Indiramma housing scheme. The Rs 5 lakh would be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries in three phases. Sand will be supplied free of cost to the beneficiaries, she said.
Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao said that efforts are on to sanction Indiramma houses to all the eligible in the Warangal East constituency. Those living in slums would get land pattas.
GWMC Commissioner Chahat Bajpai urged the Indiramma beneficiaries to ground their units within 10 days.