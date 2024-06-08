17387 cases settled in 2nd National Lok Adalat -District Chief justice Rajesh Babu

District Chief Justice Rajesh Babu said that Lok Adalat is the right platform to provide speedy justice to the parties. The district judge started the Lok Adalat program held at the Nagar Kurnool district court complex on Saturday under the orders of the State Legal Services Authority and resolved many cases through mediation in the presence of the parties.

On this occasion, District First Class Judge D. Rajesh Babu said…..the way of compromise is the way of the king, the parties want to compromise the cases through Lok Adalat and save valuable time and money. He said that the decisions taken in a moment determine the happiness and hardships of a person. There are multiple benefits if cases are settled through conciliation.

It is stated that there is no appeal for the cases settled by Lok Adalats. He said that time and money will be saved if Lok Adalat cases are resolved. Nagar Kurnool District Court along with Kalwakurthy, Kollapur, Achampeta The judge said that 17387 cases and various bank cases were settled through the Lok Adalat conducted in the urban courts and a settlement of Rs.35 lakhs and 3183 rupees was reached. Senior Civil Judge Sabitha, Junior Civil Judge Maunika, another Junior Civil Judge K Mamata Reddy, Bar Association Secretary Parvath Reddy and other lawyers participated in this program.