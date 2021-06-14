2 BHK in own lands of poor: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The State government will start soon construction of double bedroom houses in own places and lands of the poor, besides taking up housing in identified locations.

This was stated by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday while inaugurating 56 two-bedroom houses in Gajwel along with minister Srinivas Goud

Rao said the government spent Rs 3.72 crore on the houses despite suffering loss of revenue on account of Corona and increased expenditure. "Yet it is continuing the welfare schemes. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is offering the housing facility for the poor despite low revenues".

Srinivas Goud said the poor will continue to get benefits from the government "though we got revenue loss due to the Corona crisis. The KCR government is continuing welfare schemes".

Without referring to former minister Etala Rajender, he remarked that those who got benefits from KCR are "resorting to making false allegations against him. It is not good for them to pass such comments".

The ministers participated in some development programmes in the Gajwel segment of Siddipet district.