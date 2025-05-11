2-day ENT conclave held

Hyderabad: A two-day academic event ‘ENT Conclave-2025’ with a theme of “Hearing Today, Leading Tomorrow”, organised jointly by Omega Hospitals, Association of Otolaryngologists of India (AOI), Hyderabad Branch, and the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) deliberated on emerging medical advancements and surgical procedures here on Saturday.

The conclave witnessed the participation of over 175 delegates, including distinguished speakers, postgraduate students, and allied health professionals from across India and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vennela Devarakonda emphasised recent advancements in Coblation Technology and her novel techniques in treating various ENT conditions. She also highlighted the importance of structured instructional courses, which were specially designed for junior consultants and postgraduate students.

Renowned ENT surgeon Dr Radha Madhab Sahu from Bhubaneswar presented on the application of ICG dye in endoscopic skull base surgery, proposing enhanced visualisation techniques. Dr Mohana Vamsy, Dr Sampath Chandra Prasad, a lateral skull base surgeon from Bangalore and Dr Vidyasagar were also present.