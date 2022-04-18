2 die in fatal road mishap

Nalgonda: In an unfortunate incident, two persons died in a fatal road mishap on Monday. The incident took place on National Highway no 65 at Aitipamula in Kattangur mandal in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Erram Ravinder Reddy(38) from Kandulavarigudem in Nereducheral mandal and Garlapati Naveen (28)resident of Kodad in Suryapet.

According to the sources, the mishap took place when the milk truck in which the victims travelling rammed into a stationery paddy harvested vehicle. It is said that Ravinder Reddy was working as milk truck driver of a private diary and was residing at a rented house of Naveen. On the unfortunate day, Naveen decided to go Hyderabad with Ravinder in the milk van.

After the mishap, both Naveen and Ravinder sustained severe injuries and succumbed on the spot. Addressing the media, Kattangur SI Vijay Kumar said that Ravinder could be drowsy and might have crossed the speed limit. The police shifted the deceased to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The family members were also informed of the incident. The police also moved the milk van and the truck to avoid any traffic jam. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.