2 held for duping jobless

Nalgonda: In repeated incidents, the jobless and the job aspirants are falling prey to the fraudsters. In a recent incident, a college lecturer is believed to have duped many students by luring them of providing good jobs. A man identified as Venkat Reddy is believed to have collected around Rs 2 crores from the job aspirants promising them to provide jobs in noted government colleges. The police arrested Venkat Reddy and Vijayaramaraju who is believed to have supported the fraud. It is learnt that one of the victim committed suicide a few days ago. The kin of the victim then approached the police to take action against the fraudsters. The police after a thorough investigation had taken the accused into custody. The accused were produced to the court and sent to custodial remand for further questioning.

In Warangal on Monday, The Task Force Police caught a former constable for hoodwinking several gullible youth in the name of securing jobs for them. Disclosing the details here on Monday, the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the accused 35-year-old Banoth Raj Kumar of Ansanpally under Malhar mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district had earlier worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Raj Kumar lost his job due to his absence from duty. To make quick money, Raj Kumar decided to cheat the desperate job seekers by offering them clerical jobs.

Raj Kumar used to make the youth believe that he has close links with the top officials of the RTA, RTC, Collectorate, Kakatiya University,, NTPC electricity and police departments etc. He used to collect anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and 8 lakh from each job seeker. He even provided them with the appointment letters. Some of the youth who went to join the jobs found that they were cheated by him. So far, the accused collected Rs 57 lakh from the 20 job seekers.

Against this backdrop, some victims approached the police. Additional DCP and Task Force in-charge Vaibhav Gaikwad took it as a challenge and formed special teams to investigate the case. The police seized a car from Raj Kumar. Commissioner lauded the efforts of Vaibhav Gaikwad, Inspectors Srinivasji, Santhosh, cybercrime inspector Janardhan Reddy, sub-inspector Premanandam and others for apprehending the accused.