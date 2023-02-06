20 BRS leaders suspended after they meet disgruntled Ponguleti

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Monday suspended 20 senior leaders from Wyra assembly constituency, who had a meeting with the disgruntled leader, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. State Markfed Vice Chairman Borra Rajashekhar, Wyra Municipality Chairman Jaipal were among the suspended leaders.



Srinivas Reddy had been sidelined by the party for many days. He was elected as an MP from the Khammam Parliamentary constituency in 2014 on the YSRCP ticket. He later made a switch to the BRS (earlier TRS) in 2016. But in 2019, the BRS denied him the ticket to contest as the MP from Khammam.

Srinivas Reddy met Vijayamma in Hyderabad recently.